SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (file photo)
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (file photo)

Will withdraw cases against Azam Khan if SP comes to power in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:26 IST

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that if his party comes to power in the state it will withdraw all cases against its leader and Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan.
"All cases against Azam Khan will be withdrawn after the Samajwadi party comes into power. A large number of such cases were once registered against Mulayam Singh Yadav as well and at that time the court had helped us", he told reporters.
The SP chief also said that he will take up the issue with Governor Anandiben Patel.
"A report will be prepared based on copies of all FIRs (against Azam). We have our faith in courts and we will get justice from there," Yadav said.
At least 80 FIRs have been filed against SP leader and Vice-Chancellor of Jauhar University, Azam Khan including several cases of land encroachment by the Varsity.
Yadav said that Khan founded the University to provide better education for future generations
"Today, education has become costly. Students from Rampur and nearby districts get a better education because of Jauhar University. Azam Khan has done the noble work of grooming the lives of children," he said.
The SP leader accused the BJP government of indulging vendetta politics.
"They are working intentionally to divert the attention from real issues," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:26 IST

Pak will break into several parts if it doesn't stop supporting...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday gave a stern warning to Pakistan stating that it will be divided into several parts if it does not stop supporting terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:06 IST

Minorities in India were safe, are safe and will remain safe:...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday asserted that minorities in India were safe, are safe and will remain safe, adding that the country does not divide people on the basis of caste or religion.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:45 IST

NAN scam: Baghel challenges Raman Singh to prove charge of...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday challenged his predecessor Raman Singh to prove that the investigation into the alleged Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam was conducted with the intention of revenge politics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:36 IST

SDMC intensifies efforts against use of polythene bags, issues...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): In a bid to intensify efforts to ban single-use plastics, South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday announced that it had issued challans worth more than eight lakh in the last 10 days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:29 IST

WCD ministry seeks higher allocation for schemes in meeting with...

New Delhi[India], September 14 (ANI) Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday discussed proposals for enhanced allocations for important schemes of the ministry covering Anganwadi services, 'poshan', women welfare and women safety with the 15th Finance Commission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:25 IST

PM asked me to make J-K shine so that people of PoK want to come...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi told me to make Jammu and Kashmir so prosperous that the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) would want to come and settle here, said Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:18 IST

Hamza bin Laden was groomed by Pakistan, was its strategic...

New Delhi[India], Sept 14 (ANI): Osama bin Laden's son Hamza, who was confirmed killed in a counter-terror operation by the US, was emerging as the new al-Qaeda leader and was being groomed as a "very important strategic asset" of Pakistani military establishment, according to defence expert Qamar Agh

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Punjab CM urges Odisha counterpart Patnaik to reverse decision...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday wrote to his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik urging him to retract the state government's decision to demolish the Mangu Mutt in Puri associated with Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:05 IST

Delhi: Police arrest quack for practicing allopathy without qualification

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a quack doctor for allegedly running an allopathic medicine clinic without medical qualification. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Delhi Medical Act.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:54 IST

Delhi Congress accuses BJP-ruled municipal corporations, AAP...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Saturday slammed the BJP-ruled municipal corporations and the AAP-led Delhi government for allegedly dumping the idols of Lord Ganesh in the Bhalswa landfill site like "trash collected from households" which has deeply hurt t

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:54 IST

Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 3 Naxals recovered from Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Bodies of three Naxals were recovered following an encounter between District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxals near Tadmetla on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:54 IST

Delhi: Racket busted, 4 held for issuing fake invoices to avail...

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Four people were arrested for issuance of invoices without actual supply of goods and thereafter availing fraudulent Input tax credit for seeking Integrated Goods and Service Tax refunds, Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

Read More
iocl