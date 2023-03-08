Will work for peace and development, fulfil people's aspirations: Nagaland Deputy CM

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 8 (ANI): Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton on Wednesday expressed gratitude to top BJP leadership for support to his party in retaining power in the state and said that the new Neiphiu Rio government would work together for peace and development of the state.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio was on Tuesday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth time after the NDPP-BJP alliance won 37 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Yanthungo Patton expressed gratitude to the people of the state for voting the alliance back to power and said that it will give a stable government.

"I thank all those who contributed to the victory of the NDPP and BJP alliance. I would like to congratulate all the legislators led by the Chief Minister for their success. I would like to especially thank PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and national secretary BL Santhosh for their unconditional support and guidance. Together we will work for peace and development," Patton said.

"I am confident that the NDPP-BJP alliance will give a stable government as mandated by the people of Nagaland. I thank the people for giving this alliance the mandate once again," he added.



The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that the government will work to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the state.

"The alliance government will once again strive to fulfil the aspirations of the people in the best way possible during this upcoming tenure," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nagaland Governor La Ganesan, BJP President JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma witnessed the oath-taking ceremony of Neiphiu Rio in Kohima.

Taditui Rangkau Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton also took oath as Deputy chief ministers of Nagaland.

Rio won the Northern Angami-II Assembly constituency, trouncing Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress by a mammoth margin of 15,824 votes. He bagged a total of 17,045 votes, which comes to 92.87 per cent of the total votes polled in the seat.

Notably, history was scripted in Nagaland when the state elected its first women legislators in its 60 years of statehood. The state, which has had 13 Assemblies so far, never had a woman MLA before Thursday's result.

The two women lawmakers - Hekhani Jakhalu and Salhoutuonuo Kruse of the ruling NDPP defeated the sitting MLAs in Western Angami and Dimapur-III seats respectively. (ANI)

