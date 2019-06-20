Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaking to reporters on Wednesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla speaking to reporters on Wednesday in New Delhi. Photo/ANI

Will work in an unbiased manner: New LS Speaker

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:44 IST

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Unanimously elected as Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on Wednesday said he would perform his duties without bias and not take sides.
Talking to reporters, he said his appointment to the post came with its own fair share of responsibilities which he would try to fulfill in the days to come.
"Will have to take forward everyone together while keeping the integrity of the House intact, it is very important to do so and that is what I will try to do in the days ahead," Birla said.
He assured parties that he would work in an "unbiased" fashion without taking any sides while serving in the Lok Sabha.
"I will act and present myself in an unbiased manner as required from the position I have been assigned," Birla said.
Earlier, NDA candidate Birla was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Birla's name was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was supported by all major Opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, DMK, and BJD. The YSRCP and TDP also supported Birla's candidature.
Soon after Birla's appointment, Prime Minister Modi, Leader of the Congress party Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and a number of other opposition leaders escorted Birla to the Speaker's chair.
"It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate Om Birla on being unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Many MPs know Birla well. He has served in the state of Rajasthan also," Prime Minister Modi said.
The unopposed election of Birla, a two-time BJP MP from Kota in Rajasthan, was a smooth affair, however, it broke the record of women holding the post for the past 10 years.
In 2009, Meira Kumar became the first woman to be elected to the post during the UPA-2, while the NDA followed suit by nominating Sumitra Mahajan in 2014.
An agriculturist and social worker, the low-profile leader, Birla, has been active in politics from his student days and served as state unit president of the Bhartiya Yuva Morcha in 1991 and as vice-president at the national level.
Birla was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha from Kota where he defeated Congress' Ramnarain Meena by over 2.5 lakh votes. He was elected to the last Lok Sabha from the same seat.
Born on 23 November 1962, Om Birla completed his Masters in Commerce from Government Commerce College, Kota and the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer.
In 2003, he defeated Shanti Dhariwal, of the Congress by a margin of 10,101 votes, to win his first assembly election from Kota South. Subsequently, he won the Assembly polls in 2008 and 2013.
Birla was also the Parliamentary Secretary (MoS rank) in the Vasundhara Raje government from 2003 to 2008.
In the 16th Lok Sabha, Birla was a member of the Standing Committee on Energy in Parliament and member of Committee on Petitions and Consultative Committee for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:27 IST

Lucknow: Vehicle carrying 29 passengers falls into canal; 7...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): A vehicle carrying around 29 passengers fell in Indira canal in Nagram, Lucknow on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:21 IST

Death toll in Muzaffarpur touches 117

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) touched 117 on Thursday morning in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:04 IST

Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi for next 2 days: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Cloud cover will keep weather pleasant in Delhi and its adjoining regions for the next two days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather forecasting agency on Thursday has also predicted the likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning in the nationa

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:14 IST

Odisha: Narrow escape for man after falling on rail track while...

Jharsuguda(Odisha) [India], June 20 (ANI): A man survived miraculously after he fell on the track while trying to board a moving train at the Jharsuguda railway station here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:04 IST

4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Maharashtra's Satara district

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter Scale rattled Satara district of Maharashtra on Thursday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:30 IST

Chhattisgarh: 5 killed, 12 injured in road mishap

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): At least five people were killed and more than 12 were injured in a collision between two pick-up vans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:23 IST

President Kovind to address joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the Central Hall today.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 06:16 IST

Back to the Village: Poonch administration organises training...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Pooch District Administration on Wednesday organised a training session for district officers, in regard with the implementation of 'Back to the Village' initiative of the state administration.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:48 IST

Police remand for Union Minister Prahlad Patel's son

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel's son Prabal Patel on Wednesday was remanded to police custody for a day by a local court here on charges of attempt to murder and injuring five people in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:16 IST

Indian Navy Marine Commando rescues mother-daughter from...

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The Indian Navy's MARCOS officials on Wednesday rescued mother-daughter duo after their boat loaded with domestic items capsized in the Wular lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 05:01 IST

Navy gears up for International Day of Yoga

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): As a runup to celebrate the International Day of Yoga (IDY), the Sunrise Command of the Indian Navy has been organising additional Yoga Camps onboard Naval units and in residential areas over the past one week.

Read More

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 04:57 IST

Coimbatore: 700 DMK workers detained for protesting against water crisis

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 (ANI): Around 700 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers, who held protests outside the Coimbatore City Corporation Office (CCCO) against the acute water crisis in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, were first detained and later released by police.

Read More
iocl