Will work towards 'Sawasth Bharat', says MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Maharashtra's Dindori constituency Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday assumed office as Union Minister of State (MoS) for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said that the health ministry will work towards the development of health infrastructure in rural areas.

"We are working as per priorities and challenges in front of us. I will do my best to fulfill my duties. We will move towards the 'Sawasth Bharat' as per the wish of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," she said.



Pawar started her career as a Zilla Parishad member and has been working to eradicate malnutrition and providing clean drinking water in Nashik district since last seven years.

She was the member of the standing committee on Health and Family Welfare.

As many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament.

Some of the key figures inducted into the Union cabinet include Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sarbananda Sonowal and Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Seven women MPs took oath as union ministers in the expanded council of ministers.

They include Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annapurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik and Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Meanwhile, seven Ministers of State (MoS) have been promoted as Union Cabinet Ministers. (ANI)