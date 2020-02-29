Will work with Centre for Delhi's development: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): After meeting Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that they have decided to work together for the next five years for the development of the national capital.

"We are in regular touch with Hardeep Puri Ji as he is the Urban Development Minister. This was my first meeting with him after the Delhi assembly election. This was a formal meeting. Both of us have decided to work together for the next five years for the national capital and its people," Kejriwal told reporters here after the meeting.

Kejriwal said that they share the same vision for Delhi. "As this is the capital city, we need to make it the best place in the world. To develop infrastructure and give people access to facilities, the Delhi government will work with Puri's Ministry," he said.

When asked if the Urban Development Ministry will help the people whose houses were burnt and damaged in the North-East Delhi violence, Kejriwal said that his government would definitely seek help if needed. "The Delhi government is already working on providing relief and rehabilitation. I am taking regular briefing from the officers." (ANI)