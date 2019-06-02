Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri talking to reporters in Amritsar on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Will work with Congress MPs without inhibitions for betterment of Punjab: Hardeep Singh Puri

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 22:52 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said he will work with the Congress MPs from Punjab for the betterment of the state.
"I have no inhibitions in working with the Congress MPs from Punjab. As a minister in the government I will do everything possible to provide all facilities under schemes such as Swacch Bharat, Hriday in the state," Puri told reporters here.
Puri on Friday took oath as the Union Civil Aviation Minister. He has also been made a junior minister in the Commerce and Industry Ministry which is being headed by Piyush Goyal.
Puri asserted that Congress' winning 8 out of the 13 seats in Punjab did not make a huge difference as the BJP had been able to do relatively well in the seats where it had contested.
"The elections are over now, we will do internal surveys and forward its results within the party. If Congress claims it has dramatically won seats here, let it be, there are no differences with the Akali Dal and we will not engage in playing blame game now. If you look at the seats where the BJP had contested you will find out we did really well," Puri said.
He added that he will release a vision document cum website titled, "Puri for Guru ki Nagri" within a week which will give the opportunity to every Amritsar resident to reach him directly. The website will have the option for the people to directly interact with him and share their problems and ideas.
Puri, a former Indian Foreign Service officer lost the Lok Sabha polls from the Amritsar seat and is currently a Rajya Sabha lawmaker. (ANI)

