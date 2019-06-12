Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)
Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)

Will work with DMRC to implement free scheme for women at the earliest: Kejriwal

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:16 IST

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) submitted a proposal regarding the implementation of the scheme making public transport free for women.
"I want to share some good news with the women of Delhi. The DMRC has submitted a concrete proposal on our scheme to make public transport free for women. Two options have been proposed by them for implementation of this scheme," Kejriwal told media here.
"One is a longer-term plan that will take one year to implement and will involve changing the DMRC's software, tokens and cards. However, the second option is a shorter term, stop-gap arrangement. As per this model, women shall be able to purchase tokens at ticket windows and automatic ticket vending machines (ATVMs) by simply sharing their destination. There will be a separate entry gate for women with this token, but their exit gates will remain common. The DMRC will not need to change their software," he added.
Although the DMRC stated that they need eight months to roll out this model, the state government believes they can work with DMRC officers and implement the scheme in the next two-three months.
"Only two steps need to be taken by the DMRC - special tokens need to be printed and in 170 stations where ticket windows have been shut, they need to be reopened. We do not think these steps will take more than 2-3 months," Kejriwal said.
Commenting on the financial commitment required for the scheme, Kejriwal said, "The DMRC has said it expects a 50 per cent increase in women ridership after the rollout of this scheme, which means 45-50 per cent of the ridership will be women. This will mean a total financial commitment of Rs 1566.64 crore. Delhi government has no objections with this. Operationally, the Delhi government will pay the DMRC whatever is the actual cost it incurs. Whether it is our projection or the DMRC's, the payments will be finally based on the actual usage of the subsidy."
Over the availability of funds with the government for this scheme, Kejriwal said, "Four and a half years ago, the people of Delhi elected an honest government, which has increased revenues and runs in surplus without increasing a single tax in its term. We have saved your hard earned money and are using it to provide the maximum benefit back to the people. We have made this financial arrangement for the empowerment and security of women. The Delhi government will give a commitment to the DMRC that the subsidy will be provided by the government similar to the subsidy paid by the government for electricity and water."
The Delhi Chief Minister also shared that the DMRC believes the approval of the Fare Fixation Committee will be needed for the rollout of the scheme.
When asked about whether the policy was discriminatory, Kejriwal said, "To those who say this policy is against gender equality, I ask - Do we have gender equality in this country, to begin with? We do not live in a country that treats women at par with men. Only 30 per cent of the Metro ridership is women. Women form only 11 per cent of Delhi's workforce, whereas the national average is 24 per cent. This needs to change. The kind of opportunities that will open up for women if their travel becomes free is enormous. It will boost their status as members of the workforce and boost the economy." (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:21 IST

Dust storm hits Delhi brings respite from scorching heat

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI):A severe dust storm hit the national capital region on Wednesday evening providing respite from the sweltering heat of the last several days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:21 IST

Flight operations in Gujarat suspended due to Cyclone Vayu

New Delhi [India], June 12: In view of the approaching Cyclone Vayu, Airports Authority of India (AAI) suspended flight operations at AAI airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla from 12 midnight IST today to 12 midnight tomorrow.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:57 IST

Cabinet approves two months extension to Committee for...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has accorded ex-post facto approval for the extension of the term of the Commission to examine the issue of Sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes, by two months i.e. upto July 31, said a press note of the Union Cabinet.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:45 IST

Union Cabinet gives momentum to reforms in medical education

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to replace the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019 through an Act of Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:45 IST

Union Cabinet approves Central Educational Institutions Bill

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved "The Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill".

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:45 IST

Cabinet nod to International Arbitration Centre Bill

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Bill which will be introduced during the upcoming session of parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:40 IST

Kerala Lalit Kala Academy to review award to cartoon featuring...

Thiruananthpuram (Kerala) [India], June 12 (ANI): Kerala Lalita Kala Akademi on Wednesday decided to re-evaluate the award given for cartoon featuring Bishop Franco as a rooster.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:40 IST

2 dead, 3 injured after car overturns in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi (Karnataka)[India], Jun 12 (ANI): At least two people were killed and two others were injured after their car turned and flipped near Kadaganchi village here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:40 IST

AAP promises compensation to Ankit Saxena's family at the earliest

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday assured compensation to the family of 23-year-old Ankit Saxena, who was bludgeoned to death in February last year, allegedly by family members of the woman with whom he was in a relationship with.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:22 IST

NDA Government to bring bill to abolish Triple Talaq in...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Fresh from BJP's massive mandate in the elections, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 to replace the ordinance on Triple Talaq barring instant divorce amongst Muslims in the upcoming session of Parliam

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:22 IST

Delhi HC refuses to stay process for Christian student's...

New Delhi (India) Jun 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to intervene and stay the process of interview panel in connection with the admission of Christian students in the St Stephen's College.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:16 IST

SC posts for July plea alleging misappropriation of funds by...

New Delhi (India) Jun 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear in July a plea filed against Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) in which it was alleged that the company misappropriated Rs 98,000 crore of public money.

Read More
iocl