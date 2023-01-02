"Will you apologise now?" Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Rahul Gandhi after SC judgment on demonetisation

New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Congress and Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Union Government's decision of demonetisation. He said the Congress party promoted and protected informal economy elements in its own way in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Monday, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Supreme Court by majority judgement found the entire demonetisation process to be fair. Congress raised this issue again and again. Even when Rahul Gandhi went abroad, he raised this issue. This was unfortunate."

On Monday, the Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Central government taken in 2016 to demonetise the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 denominations.

A five-judge Constitution bench dismissed a batch of petitions today challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes and said the decision, being the Executive's economic policy, cannot be reversed.



Slamming the Congress party Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "We know what they said about Rafale. But when SC's judgement came, they all became silent. Today I want to say with full responsibility that the Congress party in its own way promoted and protected informal economy elements in the country."

He further said, "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi one question: Will you say sorry to the country? You led a campaign throughout the country against demonetisation. Will you apologise now? I want to say something about P Chidambaram and other Congress leaders who are silent about majority judgement but they are speaking about minority judgement. Chidambaram, you are silent on the majority judgement. But for the minority, you say we got slapped in at least on the wrist".

The BJP leader said India has seen a boom in digital payments post-demonetisation.

"In October, 2022 India recorded great harvest of digital transactions worth Rs, 12 lakh crore. India has become a pioneer in terms of digital payment. Even the poor are also using digital payments. This is the fruit of Demonetisation. Digital payments were encouraged by the government post-demonetisation", Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Mentioning the past of Kashmir, Prasad said, "Stone pelting has come to a halt in Kashmir, bank accounts of PFI were frozen. The demonetization has done great service in breaking the bone of terror financing. Demonetization is the biggest blow to terrorism." (ANI)

