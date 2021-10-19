Will you play T-20 with Pakistan? Owaisi's barb on PM Modi over recent civilian killings, loss of soldiers lives in J-K

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 19 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed the Centre stating that even as soldiers have died in Jammu and Kashmir in encounters with terrorists and civilians have been killed in the union territory, India is set to play a T20 World Cup match with Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering here, Owaisi said, "Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing 20-20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India."

"Nine of our soldiers died in J-K, and India will be playing T20 match with Pakistan on October 24?" he said.



A high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place on October 24 in Dubai.

Owaisi further put the blame on the BJP-led Central government for the series of targeted civilian killings in Kashmir. "Poor workers of Bihar are being killed, targeted killing is being done, what is the Intelligence Bureau and (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah doing? This is a failure of the Centre."

A street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley. (ANI)

