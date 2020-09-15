Will your stance remain same if Shweta, Abhishek are targeted: Kangana asks Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Actor Kangana Ranaut hits back at Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan for criticising her in the Rajya Sabha for her latest remark on Bollywood and questioned would she say the same things if it was her daughter Shweta Bachchan or son Abhishek Bachchan who was affected.

Earlier in the morning, Jaya in a veiled manner criticised the 'Panga' actor in the Upper House for comparing the film industry to a 'gutter'.

"Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also," Ranaut tweeted.

"Like a famous choreographer once said 'so what if we have raped, we have provided them livelihood' (in Hindi) is that what you implying? There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day, no 8 hours shift regulations," she said in another tweet.

In a different tweet, Ranaut stated that there is a dire need to change the mentality from "food is enough for the poor" to "respect is also required along with the food to the poor" and added that she has a full list of reforms that she wanted from the centre government for workers and junior artists.

"Someday if I meet honourable Prime Minister I will discuss," she tweeted.

The war of words between the two actors started at the time when the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai is undertaking an investigation into alleged drug use and supply in the film industry that had surfaced during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)