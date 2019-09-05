Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)

Willing to go to ED's custody, but not judicial custody: Chidambaram in Rouse Avenue court

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 16:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): After the Supreme Court rejected Congress leader P Chidambaram's appeal against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory plea in the INX Media case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday pressed for his judicial custody at special CBI court at Rouse Avenue.
The court is hearing CBI's plea for judicial custody of the former finance minister who is currently in custody of the investigative agency after he was arrested amid-night drama on August 21.
Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Chidambaram said that the Congress should not be sent to judicial custody and can be sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.
"As far as CBI is concerned why should I (P Chidambaram) be sent to judicial custody? They've asked all questions. I'm willing to go to ED's custody. I should not be sent to judicial custody," he said.
Chidambaram was produced in Rouse Avenue Court later in the day after the apex court' rejected his anticipatory plea. The court, which is currently hearing the matter, will either give him bail or send him to judicial custody.
Earlier in the day, the apex court rejected the appeal of Congress leader P Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory plea in the INX Media case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) saying that grant of anticipatory bail plea would definitely "hamper" effective investigation.
A bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna refused to extend protection from arrest by ED to Chidambaram and stated grant of anticipatory bail at the stage of investigation may frustrate the investigating agency in interrogating the accused and in collecting useful information and also the "materials" which might have been "concealed".
The CBI had on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, requesting it not to entertain the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging his CBI custody, as it would set a "bad precedent".
Chidambaram, who was arrested by CBI on August 21, had challenged the order given by the trial court of sending him to the CBI custody.
Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

