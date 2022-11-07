Winds of change blowing across Himachal: Sachin Pilot in Palampur

Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that winds of change are blowing across Himachal Pradesh and exuded confidence that his party will form the government in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Sulah, he appealed to people of the state to come on November 12 and vote for Congress candidate Jagdish Sipahiya from the Sulah assembly.

The elections in the hilly state are slated to be held on November 12, whose votes will be counted on December 8.

"Not only in district Kangra, but the whole of Himachal Pradesh is also in the mood for change and Congress is going to form the government in the state on November 12. The party will win with a huge majority," Pilot said.

Pilot also held a public meeting in Palampur in favour of the Congress' Ashish Butail.



"People do not trust the functioning of the current BJP government. But because there is huge resentment against the BJP rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have had to campaign extensively in the small state, he said while talking to the reporters.

"People liked Congress' manifesto. The Congress party will win in Himachal Pradesh with a huge majority and the Congress will win more seats than what is estimated by the media," he added.

With a promise of free electricity for up to 300 units, Congress released its ten-point electoral manifesto for the upcoming polls in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.



The Congress released its manifesto for the upcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh, in the presence of its senior observer Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday.

The 10 guarantees of Congress include the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, 1 lakh government jobs, as many as 5 lakh jobs for youth, Rs 680 crore Start-up fund for the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to the women, and free electricity up to 300 units of consumption.

The Himachal Pradesh election manifesto of the Congress also assured the people of the hilly state of four English-medium schools in each assembly constituency, mobile clinics for free treatment in each village, the cost price of cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram, purchase of 10 liters of milk from animal keepers, and the farm owners will be given the liberty to decide the price for their farm produce. (ANI)

