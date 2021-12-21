Winter session: BJP Parliamentary party meeting will be held today

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): As the ongoing winter session of the Parliament reaches its final week, the Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Party meeting will be held today at Ambedkar International Centre, Delhi.



In its notice, the BJP Parliamentary Party has requested the attendance of all BJP members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"A meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party will be held at 9.15 am on Tuesday, the 21st December 2021 in the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, 15 Janpath (Near Hotel Le Meridian), New Delhi," its notice read.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to culminate on December 23. (ANI)

