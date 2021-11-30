Winter session: Manickam Tagore moves adjournment notice in LS on rising prices of essential commodities

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the rising prices of essential commodities.

In his letter to Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Tagore wrote, "Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely :-To discuss about the reasons for the increase in the prices of essential commodities across the country and to direct the Government to take appropriate steps to reduce the Excise tax on petrol, diesel, LPG to the level of 2013 which will result in the price of essential commodities."

Earlier in November, in a significant decision, the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.



The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. Following the Centre's suit, many other states have also announced a reduction in Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, the winter session of the Parliament began on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

