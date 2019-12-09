Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly begins with arguments between YSRCP, TDP legislators during Question Hour

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Monday with arguments between the leaders of the ruling YSRCP and TDP during Question Hour.

The TDP asked a question on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for renewable energy. But instead of the State Minister for Power, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, the state Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister, Buggana Rajendranath replied to the question.

The TDP leaders then demanded a reply from the concerned minister. To this, the ruling party said that it is the collective responsibility of the government and the Finance Minister's reply was sufficient. The TDP leaders did not accept it and tried to protest.

This led to arguments between the opposition and the ruling party for a few minutes. (ANI)

