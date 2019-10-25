Winter session of Odisha Assembly to start from Nov 13

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The 30-day winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence from November 13.

The session of the Odisha Assembly will continue till December 19.

On November 13, the presentation of the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2019-20 will be done.

The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year, 2019-20 is expected to be presented on November 25. (ANI)

