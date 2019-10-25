Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)

Winter session of Odisha Assembly to start from Nov 13

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:29 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The 30-day winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence from November 13.
The session of the Odisha Assembly will continue till December 19.
On November 13, the presentation of the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2019-20 will be done.
The Appropriation Bill on the first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year, 2019-20 is expected to be presented on November 25. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 09:05 IST

Punjab: Pak intruder killed by BSF personnel

Hoshiarpur (Punjab) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): A Pakistani intruder was killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel near Border Out Post- Bharowal on Thursday night, BSF stated.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:46 IST

Delhi: 2 held with over Rs 1 crore cash at metro station

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force personnel (CISF) have nabbed 2 passengers carrying around Rs 1 crore cash at Jangpura Metro station here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 08:40 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya today

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 06:48 IST

6 lakh metric tonnes of fresh fruit transported out of Kashmir...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): About 6 lakh metric tonnes of fresh fruit was transported out of Kashmir in three months, as per the state government's Department of Information and Public Relations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 05:54 IST

Odisha: Elephant rescued from well by villagers, forest...

Sundergarh (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): An elephant was rescued from a well in the locality by residents of Birtola village under Badgaon Forest Range in Sundergarh district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 05:25 IST

Odisha: Seafood export reaches Rs 3,000 cr mark in 2018-19

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The seafood export from Odisha has reached Rs 3,000 crore in the year 2018-19.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:58 IST

Sawant demands Javadekar's ministry to withdraw consent given to...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 25 (ANI); Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday demanded the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to immediately withdraw the consent granted to Karnataka's Kalasa-Bhandura project.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:52 IST

Andhra: Landslide occurs between Chimidipalli, Borra caves...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India]. Oct 25 (ANI): A landslide took place near tunnel number 30 between Chimidipalli and Borra caves railway stations in Kottavalasa Kirandol (KK) line on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:40 IST

BJP to do 'jugaad' with independents, others to form govt in...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Commenting on the results of the assembly polls in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said that as the BJP has been rejected by the people, they will now do 'jugaad' with other parties and independents to form the government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 04:31 IST

Telangana: KCR thanks public for TRS' Huzurnagar win, lambasts oppn

Huzurnagar (Telangana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): TRS Party assembly candidate Saidi Reddy on Thursday won by-elections in Huzurnagar with a majority of over 40,000 votes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 03:35 IST

Two Romanian nationals held for skimming ATMs, data theft

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The Abids Police on Thursday apprehended two Romanian nationals for committing debit card data theft by fixing skimmer device and body covers containing a built-in micro camera and memory card above the keypad of ATMs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 02:57 IST

Those who recommended candidates for Maha polls must asses...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): After Congress faced poll debacle in Maharashtra, miffed party leader Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday said that those who recommended names for candidates should asses the results.

Read More
iocl