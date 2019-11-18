Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (File photo)
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (File photo)

Winter Session of Parliament: Quality of tap water in Delhi will be checked, says Union Minister Paswan

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 15:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The quality of supply water in the national capital will be checked, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.
Speaking in the Lower House of Parliament on the issue of quality of tap water in the national capital, Paswan said, "There should be no politics on this issue. I will appoint two to three senior officials, who will get water samples checked. The Delhi government should also appoint the same number of officials for the needful."
"We will share the report of the inquiry with the public," added Paswan.
The Winter Session of Parliament began Monday.
Paswan, while speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, had said the tap water in Delhi and several other cities did not comply with the requirements as per a study conducted by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
"Mumbai tops in the ranking released by the BIS so far the quality of tap water is concerned. Delhi is at the bottom, with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters," Paswan had said. (ANI)

