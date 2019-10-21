Winter Session of Parliament to commence from Nov 18

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The Winter Session of Parliament will commence from November 18 and continue till December 13.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has communicated to the secretariats of both Houses of Parliament in this regard.

Last year, the Winter Session had begun on December 11 and lasted till January 8. That was the last full-fledged Parliament session ahead of this year's Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

