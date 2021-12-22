Winter session: PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers at Parliament

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with top members of his cabinet in the Parliament on Wednesday to discuss various issues and the government's strategy.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Anurag Singh Thakur and Nitin Gadkari were present in the meeting.

According to sources, the government may propose sine die adjournment today, a day ahead of schedule.

Since the beginning of the winter session on November 29, both the Houses of Parliament witnessed continuous disruptions by the Opposition's ruckus over several issues including the suspension of 12 MPs, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and others.

The winter session is scheduled to culminate on December 23. (ANI)