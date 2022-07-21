Wishes pour in across party lines for Droupadi Murmu after Presidential poll victory

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Wishes poured in from the political fraternity on Thursday as NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu won the Presidential election and is set to be the 15th President of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda went to meet Murmu at her residence this evening after the conclusion of the third round of the counting of votes which ensured her victory.

Shah, while congratulating Murmu, said that her victory is a "milestone" in the empowerment of tribal society.

"Coming from a very common tribal family, NDA candidate Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji's election as the President of India is a moment of great pride for the whole country, I congratulate her. This victory is a milestone in the direction of realizing the resolve of Antyodaya and the empowerment of tribal society," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The Home Minister further said that she has reached the highest position in the country after "fighting against the odd circumstances" which shows the "power of our democracy".

"Smt Draupadi Murmu ji has reached this highest position of the country today after fighting against the odd circumstances, it shows the immense power of our democracy. Even after so many struggles, the selfless spirit with which she devoted herself in the service of the country and society is inspiring for all," Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Murmu on the victory and said that her rising from the poor and underprivileged position to the "highest constitutional position" is proof of the "strength of Indian democracy".



"Congratulations to Smt Draupadi Murmu ji for registering an effective victory in the Presidential election. She has been active for public welfare in villages, poor, underprivileged as well as in slums. Today she has risen from among them to the highest constitutional position. This is proof of the strength of Indian democracy," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who also reached the residence of Murmu, extended greetings and said that her role in giving "voice to hopes" and is "exemplary".

"Hearty Congratulations to Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the President of India. Your role in giving voice to hopes & aspirations of people is exemplary. I hope under your able guidance, people of our country will make a leading contribution in building a New India," Birla tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Murmu on being elected the President of India and said, "Today she has been elected to the highest Constitutional post in the country. This is India's speciality. I extend my heartiest congratulations to her".

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended best wishes to Murmu and tweeted, "Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji on being elected as the 15th President of India".

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, who had extended support to Murmu's candidature, also congratulated her on the victory and said that she will prove to be an efficient president.

"Hearty congratulations and many best wishes to Draupadi Murmu, a woman of the exploited and very backward tribal society, on being elected today with huge votes in the election for the post of President of the country. She will prove to be an efficient and successful President, the country hopes such," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

"Being the first woman presidential candidate of ST category in the country, BSP rose above party politics and gave her support and vote. Now the government should cooperate with them in fulfilling their responsibilities according to the right intention of the constitution so that the public expectation is fulfilled and the country's prestige increases immensely," she added.

Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India on Thursday, having already got 50 per cent of the total value of valid votes at the end of the third round of counting. (ANI)

