Wishes pour in from all across world for PM Modi's 70th birthday

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Birthday greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday poured in from all across the globe. It is worth noticing that not only the Indian leaders but also several world leaders conveyed birthday wishes to the Prime Minister.

Finnish PM Sanna Marin conveyed wishes to PM Modi and impressed upon the greater potential to deepen bilateral relations between India and Finland.

"On the occasion of your 70th birthday on September 17, let me express my heartfelt congratulations to you and my best wishes for your good health and well-being," read a letter from the youngest Finnish PM," she said.

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli while wishing PM Modi, stated that the two leaders will continue to work towards strengthening the relations between Nepal and India.

"Warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," Oli tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also wished PM Modi on his birthday.



"I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda," President Putin said.

From India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended wishes to the PM Modi on his birthday on Twitter and stated, "Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday."

From the cabinet, Home Minister Amit Shah wished the Prime Minister on his special day stating, "Happy birthday to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the most popular leader of the country, who is devoted to the nation's service and welfare of the poor."

"In the form of Modi ji, the country has got a leadership that connected the deprived class with the mainstream of development and laid the foundation of a strong India," Shah said in another tweet.

"Be it providing houses, electricity, bank accounts, toilets to the poor of the country who have been deprived of their rights for decades or giving a respectable life to the poor mothers by providing cooking gas to them through the Ujjwala scheme and , this has only been possible by the unwavering determination and strong will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji," another tweet from Shah read.

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman also took to Twitter to extend greetings to PM and said, "Wishes to Narendra Modi on your birthday. You have dedicated yourself completely to the service of the nation. Selfless and tireless, you are focused on improving India's place in the world. In these challenging times, you've led from the front extending assistance to the global community. You ensured that Indians stranded in the world over were brought back home. The blessings of the most needy, who you reached out with food and cash, are with you. My prayers for your good health and long life."

To mark the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a week-long 'Seva Saptah' in which programmes pertaining to cleanliness, distribution of sanitation pads, wheelchairs and social service are being organised from September 14 to 20 across the country. (ANI)

