With 27.5 lakh beneficiaries, Orunodoi 2.0 is biggest-ever social welfare scheme in Assam: CM Sarma

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday virtually launched Orunodoi 2.0, the much-awaited scheme of the Assam government aimed at providing financial security to financially disadvantaged families of the state.

Addressing mediapersons at the ceremonial launch held at the premises of Assam House in New Delhi, the Chief Minister termed Orunodoi 2.0 the largest social-sector scheme in the history of the state that has the capability of radically transforming the lives of millions of its residents.

Till date, around 17 lakh women have been receiving an amount of Rs 1,250 each on the 10th of every month through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method under the first phase of this social sector scheme, Chief Minister Sarma said.

With the addition of another 10.5 lakh new beneficiaries from today onwards, it would add up to a total of 27 lakh-plus beneficiaries, he added.



The guaranteed minimum cash flow of Rs 1,250 for the underprivileged families of the State would be extremely helpful in the government's aim of poverty alleviation, the Chief Minister stated.

Sarma said from April 2023 onwards, all the existing beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Divyangan Pension Yojana and Indira Miri Widow Pension Scheme would be subsumed under Orunodoi 2.0.

Divyangjans and transgenders would also be included under Orunodoi 2.0, the Chief Minister added. Also, households having members, who is a dwarf or suffering from conditions such as cerebral palsy/thalassemia/haemophilia/leprosy/autism would also be included under Orunodoi 2.0, Sarma remarked.

The financial outlay in implementing Orunodoi 2.0 would amount to Rs 4,142 crore per annum, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister stated that around 2.75 lakh beneficiaries under Orunodoi had been removed from the eligible-beneficiary list on the basis of a survey carried out under Orunodoi Month as some had passed away while others were found to be ineligible for the scheme, among other reasons. (ANI)

