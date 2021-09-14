With eye on UP Assembly polls, Yogi govt, BJP MLAs to present report card on development, welfare work

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): On its completion of four and a half years in power, the Yogi Adityanath government is set to present its report card on the development and welfare works implemented in Uttar Pradesh.

According to sources, the BJP government would showcase its development works, welfare policies and infrastructure development projects before the people as it seeks another mandate from the people of the state in 2022 Assembly polls.

The report card is expected to be presented on September 19 as the BJP government completes its four and a half years in office.

The next day, on September 20, all BJP MLAs too will present their individual report cards, listing the development work carried out in their constituencies, before voters of their respective Assembly segments.

This has soon after the opposition's criticism of the UP government's showcasing of its work in advertisement campaigns.

In addition to this, the administration will also come knocking on people's doors to resolve issues that people are facing while dealing with local government offices.

'Antyodaya Diwas' will commence from September 25, to mark the birth anniversary of Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The 'Antyodaya Diwas' programmes will continue till Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

The UP government has also directed its departments to organise 'Garib Kalyan Mela' in every block.

"This is done to ensure that government officers go to people and see that their issues on the local level are resolved. This is a great initiative to send a message to the people that this government is not sitting on its high horses and is ready to serve them at their doorsteps," added the source.

From September 26 till October 2, booth committee members will take the government's report card to every household. Senior leaders of the party said that it is during this exercise that they will make new members for the party as well.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)