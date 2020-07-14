With highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8,78,254

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 28,701 cases, India's total number of COVID-19 cases reached 8,78,254, informed Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

The country's death toll now stands at 23,174 with 500 more deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total number of cases, as many as 3,01,609 are currently active. Also, over 5,53,471 people have been cured/discharged/migrated so far from the infection.

The state of Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of cases at 2,54,427, followed by Tamil Nadu 1,38,470.

The coronavirus tally in the national capital has also increased to 1,12,494. (ANI)