With JP Nadda in attendance, BJP resumes work at its headquarters amid COVID-19 restrictions

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): After weeks of observing COVID-19 lockdown, work at Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg here in the national capital resumed on Monday.

Among those present at the party headquarters, today were BJP National President JP Nadda, National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh, General Secretaries Bhupendra Yadav and Arun Singh and office secretary Mahendra Pandey.

According to sources, the senior leadership has given instructions that that not more than 30 perccent of the staff should come to the office.

Sources further said that senior leadership deliberated on various issues including how to reopen the party offices in states.

The party is expected to initiate a process for the resumption of work at its various state unit offices as well. However, the decision to resume work in state party offices will depend on circumstances related to containment of COVID-19 spread.

Party leaders visiting the headquarters have also been asked to strictly adhere to social distancing and other health norms put in place after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The national headquarters of BJP was closed since March 24 when the lockdown was enforced.

The party's state offices too are likely to begin work with minimum staff and state administration's orders as per the prevailing circumstances, the source added. (ANI)