With over 300 seats, BJP, allies will form government in UP, says Amit Shah

Raniganj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP and its allies will form the government in Lucknow by winning over 300 seats in the state Assembly polls.

In a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Shah said, "Bua aur Babuwa (aunt-nephew) ruled UP for 15 years but did not even build toilets for the poor. The BJP has constructed the toilets for 2.61 crore poor houses."

Attacking the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, "If Akhilesh's government comes to power then people facing criminal cases like Azam Khan, Atique Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari will come out of jail."



Praising the work of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister said that "Yogi Sarkar has done a reduction of 72 per cent in dacoity, 62 per cent in robbery, 29 per cent in kidnapping and 50 per cent in rape cases".

The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. The first three phases of the elections have been concluded.

Polling for subsequent phases will take place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

