With over 350 MPs in LS, govt should take steps to build Ram temple: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Tuesday said that with over 350 MPs in Lok Sabha, the central government should now take a step forward and end the exile of Lord Ram by constructing a temple in Ayodhya.

The party expressed its views on the issue in mouthpiece 'Saamana' after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya along with his son Aditya and 18 Sena MPs to pay obeisance at the makeshift shrine of Ram Lalla on June 16.

"Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited Ayodhya a day before us. In the presence of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Maurya said there are two options available for building a temple on Ram Janmabhoomi-- discussion with Muslim parties and through the Supreme Court. If both of these alternatives fail, then Ram temple should be constructed by bringing an ordinance," an editorial in 'Saamana' said.

The party said, "All options for discussion have failed...Therefore, the majority of 350 MPs is a mandate of Ram temple. The government should move ahead in the direction of temple construction. The exile of Lord Ram from Ayodhya should end."

Saamana said the verdict in the Lok Sabha polls "is against those who opposed the construction of Ram temple. They were destroyed."

The Shiv Sena chief had visited Ayodhya in November last year and demanded the construction of a temple. (ANI)

