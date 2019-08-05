With the removal of Article 370 from J-K, my vow is complete: Madan Dilawar

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP MLA Madan Dilawar on Monday welcomed the scrapping of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and added that with this a special vow he had taken back in 1990 has been fulfilled.

"I had taken a vow that till Article 370 is not removed from Kashmir I will sleep on a rug, there was no hope of its removal back then, but I had taken the vow. Today that day has come, the vow has been fulfilled," Dilawar told ANI here.

He added that the RSS and BJP had been claiming India's right on Kashmir since quite long but were saddened by the fact that Indian citizens were restricted from settling down in the state.

"We had a slogan in the old days, 'Where Shyama Prasad Mookherjee was martyred, that Kashmir is ours'. But we were saddened by the fact that different laws existed there. We could not become a citizen in that state, it was like we were not allowed inside a room in our house," Dilawar said.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, that will come into force immediately. (ANI)

