Withdraw false cases, provide aid to victims of anti-CAA protests, demands Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to take back the "wrong" cases filed against all those who were protesting against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Apart from this, she also asked the state government to provide help to the families of those who lost their lives during the protests.

"All wrong cases registered against those, including the women, for protesting against the CAA and NRC by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh should be withdrawn and the government should also provide help to (the families of) those who lost their lives during these protests, this is BSP's demand," Mayawati's tweet, translated in English from Hindi, read.

Protests have been going across the country, including the Uttar Pradesh, against the CAA and NRC.

The citizenship law grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

