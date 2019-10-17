Withdraw order asking office of JNU Students Union to be vacated: CPI-M

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Friday said that the JNU administration order asking the office of the JNU Students Union to be vacated was the "latest and flagrant attempt to suppress the elected student body" and demanded its withdrawal.

In a statement, the party's politburo said the university authorities had refused to notify the union for the previous year 2018-19 also and demanded the varsity should notify the new students union and not hinder its functioning.

"The JNU authorities have ordered that the office of the JNU Students Union should be vacated. This is the latest and flagrant attempt to suppress the elected student body. The University authorities had refused to notify the Union for the previous year 2018-19 too. This is being done despite the judicial scrutiny which legitimized the election to the JNU Students Union this year, where students have participated in very large numbers," the party said.

The CPI-M said it was part of efforts "to stop all democratic activity on the campus" and "students and teachers were being targeted for standing up for their rights".

The party alleged that under the Modi government, all central educational institutions were being subjected to "regimentation and academic freedom and democratic rights are under assault".

"The CPI (M) demands the withdrawal of the order to vacate the students union office. The University should notify the new students union and not hinder its functioning" the party said.

Earlier in September, the Left Unity had won all the four posts of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), the results of which were declared after the go-ahead from the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

