Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File photo)
Withdrawal of Gandhi family's SPG cover 'condemnable': Chhattisgarh CM

ANI | Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:48 IST

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel termed as "highly condemnable" the Centre's decision to withdraw SPG security cover from Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
He said that members of Gandhi family have sacrificed their lives for values, ideologies, unity and integrity of the country and have worked in the interest of the nation and demanded that the decision should be reconsidered immediately
"Despite the loss of their forefathers, Gandhi family has shown a remarkable spirit and commitment towards public life, which is inspirational," he was quoted as saying in a release.
Even the next generation of Gandhi family has accepted significant responsibilities for the interest of the nation. "Therefore, it is the duty of the central government to take responsibility of their security," he added.
Baghel further said that the Justice Verma Committee, formed to investigate the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, has pointed out that withdrawal of SPG security cover of Rajiv Gandhi was a major failure and asked the Centre as to why it was repeating the same mistake.
The Chief Minister further said that the Union Home Ministry does not have the right to change the security cover given to the Gandhi family, the decision to withdraw the security is unexpected and shocking.
The Union Home Ministry on Friday stripped the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka after a review. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 04:56 IST

