"Witnessing these actions since my childhood": Tejashwi Yadav on CBI team at Rabri Devi's residence

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 6 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took a jibe at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s action on Monday in the alleged land-for-job scam, saying that he has been witnessing these actions since his childhood.

"I have been witnessing this since my childhood. Let it be, there is no problem with it," Yadav said while talking to the reporters.

Yadav further said that he had anticipated this when the 'Mahagathbandhan' government was being formed in Bihar.

"The day the trust vote was ongoing, and our Mahagathbandhan government was formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar ji, I knew that these things would keep on happening."

On being asked about whether the CBI had sent notice earlier too, Yadav said, "This is a legal proceeding, but everybody knows the truth."



He further jibed at the central agency, saying that it is better to open an office at his residence rather than come every month.

"Everyone knows what's happening in the country," he added.

On Monday, CBI reached the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna in connection with the alleged case between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Yadav was the Railway Minister.

Earlier on October 7 last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the alleged land-for-job scam.

Back in August last year, Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance and joined hands with Tejashwi Yadav under 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) becoming the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time.

JD-U and BJP had fought the 2020 assembly polls together and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister of the alliance though the BJP had won more seats. Nitish Kumar's ties with BJP stretched over two decades and he was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government in 1996. (ANI)

