Women are BJP's silent voters: PM

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Hailing the "woman power" behind the BJP's victory in the just-concluded Bihar Assembly elections and other state bypolls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said women across the country have become their largest group of "silent voters".

"I have been watching it on television since yesterday (Tuesday), there is a discussion in newspapers about the silent voters. The BJP has a large group of silent voters: both the rural and urban women. The nari shakti (woman power) of our country has become the largest group of silent voters for us," said the Prime Minister while addressing the party's victory celebration at its headquarters in New Delhi.



He added people across the country trust BJP for ensuring the empowerment and dignity of women.

"Development issues such as free gas connections, bank accounts for all, and internet connectivity are still relevant, and people voted for the BJP because it worked in these fields. Many times it is said that issues such as bank accounts, gas connections, houses, facilities for self-employment, good roads, good railway stations, better airports, modern bridges on rivers, internet connectivity do not matter. But, the public is repeatedly telling such people that these are the real issues," he stated.

He added that the biggest reason behind the victory of the BJP and its National Democratic Alliance is that the party has made the development of the country and people its paramount goal. (ANI)

