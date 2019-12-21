Women protest against CAA in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): A protest was taken out by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Latasil playground here on Saturday.

Samujjal Bhattacharya , Advisor, All Assam Students Union, who was present at the protest, said people's voice is loud and clear against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and it must go.

"People from all walks of life are protesting against it peacefully here," Bhattacharya told ANI.

"The CAA must be scrapped because it is the protector of illegal Bangladeshis and violates the historic Assam Accord. The act is anti-indigenous, anti-northeast, communal and unconstitutional. We will continue to protest in a peaceful manner and demand scrapping of the CAA," he added. (ANI)

