"Women's Reservation Bill should be immediately brought, it will help in..." K Kavitha

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Stating that the Women's Reservation Bill will help in raising the representation of women in the Parliament, Bharatiya Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Wednesday, said that the bill should be immediately brought.

Talking to ANI, K Kavitha said, "Whoever speaks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi is called and questioned. It is wrong, everyone has the right to question. They (BJP) first raided business houses and tried to control them, then they tried to control political parties".

"We will fight. We have not done anything wrong. Whenever we will be called by them (ED) we will go and answer," she added.

Talking about the Women's Reservation Bill, the BRS MLC said that it will help in increasing women's participation in Parliament.

"Women's Reservation Bill should be immediately brought. It will also help to increase women's participation in the Parliament. For this, we are organising a round table meeting. Those who support this bill are called today. We are trying to put pressure on the government to bring this bill. We have requested Congress also to participate," Kavitha said.



Notably, K Kavitha will be chairing a round table conversation in the national capital on Wednesday on the issue of the Women's Reservation Bill.

As per a statement, in the meeting, the discussion will be held with representatives of various political parties, civil societies, women's organisations and other national organisations, on the issue of the Women's Reservation Bill.

The BRS MLC on Friday, also launched a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in the national capital demanding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the current Budget session of Parliament.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court agreed to list K Kavitha's plea against ED summon to her in the Delhi excise police case, on March 24.

However, the apex court refused to grant any interim relief to her in the matter.

Kavitha was questioned by ED on March 11 in connection with the case. She has again been summoned by ED again on March 16 in the matter. (ANI)

