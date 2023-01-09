"Won't affect the probe": Haryana CM on accused Minister Sandeep Singh holding position in Cabinet

Chandigarh [India], January 9 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday, while remarking on Minister Sandeep Singh, who is accused of harassing a woman coach, said that filing an FIR based on the allegations would not make an accused guilty.

The Chief Minister stressed on the outcome of the investigation and said that only a probe could prove a person guilty.

Khattar said that he is not defending the accused Minister, however, added that the police are investigating the case and interrogating both sides into the matter.

"Just because allegations are put and FIR has been filed won't make an accused guilty. Only investigation can prove it. The police are investigating. They have called the woman and Sandeep Singh also. Both of them have been interrogated," he said while addressing a press conference.

When asked about the allegations of the complainant woman who demanded the minister's resignation for a fair probe, the Chief Minister said that Sandeep Singh has already stepped down from the post of Sports Minister and his position as a minister of another department won't affect the probe.

"If any new facts emerge, they will be called again. If not, the chargesheet will be filed. He is still a minister, but that won't be affecting the probe. He stepped down from the Sports Ministry. As far as the moral ground is concerned, it applies to where a person feels that he has committed a mistake," he said.



Earlier, Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked for sexual harassment, was questioned by the police on Sunday, sources said.

According to sources, Singh was sent a 41A notice by the police to cooperate with the investigation.

Police have also seized two mobile phones belonging to Sandeep Singh, they added.

Last month, the woman, who is a junior athlete coach, held a press conference at the office of the opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), wherein she alleged that the then sports minister harassed her from February to November last year, by repeated messages on social media and had touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages.

The Chandigarh police have registered an FIR against Sandeep Singh under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated the investigation.

During her press conference, the woman coach demanded that the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government must immediately sack Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Dattatreya has handed the Sports Ministry to Khattar.

Following the allegations, Sandeep Singh on January 1 said that he has handed over the responsibility of the Sports Department to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar until the report of the investigation is out and further added that the allegations have been levelled against him to spoil his image. (ANI)

