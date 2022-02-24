Won't allow anyone to create disturbance in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee on Aliah University student death

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 23 (ANI): Amid the row over the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she will not allow anyone to create any disturbance in the state.

"I will not allow anyone to create any disturbance in the state. Those who are causing obstructions are committing an offence. I have told the police to take appropriate action. You cannot insult state police in the name of CBI," Chief Minister Banerjee said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police on Wednesday arrested a Home Guard personnel and a civic volunteer from Amta, Howrah in connection with the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan.



West Bengal Police had constituted a three-member SIT on Tuesday to probe the death of the student in Aliah University. The team is led by the Additional Director General of Police of CID Gyanwant Singh. According to the state government order, the SIT will submit its report within 15 days.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave the direction for the constitution of an SIT on Monday after protests had erupted over the death of Aliah University student Anis Khan.

Anis Khan was found dead outside his home in Howrah's Amta area on Friday night. His parents have alleged that he was thrown off the roof of the building by four police officers, who had come to search for their son. The police, however, have denied the allegations.

Addressing a public gathering in Howrah, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "I have asked for an SIT headed by DG, with the report within 15 days. A thorough inquiry will be done and culprits will be punished."

The Chief Minister requested people not to fall prey to misinformation on the matter. (ANI)

