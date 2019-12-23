Won't be correct to comment on these trends: Raghubar Das

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Jharkhand incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said that it "will not be correct to comment" on the current trends showing opposition-led grand alliance inching towards victory in Assembly polls as more rounds of counting are to be held.

"These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held. It will not be correct to comment on these trends. I will hold a press conference later in Ranchi," Das, who is contesting from Jamshedpur (East), told media reporters here.

As per Election Commission's party-wise trends and results, BJP is leading on 28 seats, while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 42. AJSU and JVM have 3 and 4 seats respectively.

On being asked if former BJP leader and independent candidate Jamshedpur (West) Saryu Rai had caused damage to the party, he said: "Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far."

The Chief Minister reiterated that BJP will win the Assembly polls and form the government in Jharkhand.

"Let me clearly state that we are not only winning but we will also form the government under the leadership of BJP in the state," he said.

This time BJP and AJSU are contesting alone while RJD-Congress-JMM formed an alliance to take on the Raghubar Das led BJP government.

In 2014, the BJP had a clear majority in the House with 37 seats, while its ally AJSU managed to win five Assembly seats. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on January 5, 2020. This is the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out of Bihar in 2000.

Polling on 81 Assembly seats in Jharkhand was held in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (ANI)

