Won't file case against those shouting slogans about beheading me at pro-CAA rally: Cong MLA Khader

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Congress MLA UT Khader on Tuesday said that he will not file a case against those who shouted slogans during a pro-CAA rally about beheading him.

Speaking to ANI, Kader said, "A few of the participants in the BJP rally were shouting slogans stating that they will behead me. They don't know what they are doing. I feel pity for them. They are not even from my constituency and from their language it can be made out that they are from Kerala. I am not going to file a case against them."

"I am not filing a case, not for their good but for their family. We don't know whether their parents and family have money to give to the lawyers if these youngsters are put in jail. They might have to borrow from a money lender and in that case, the entire family will be in a disastrous condition," the Mangaluru MLA said.

"My duty is to lessen people's tension. If the NRC comes, then even these people who are doing pro-CAA and NRC rally will have to stand in cue for documents

These people are not aware of this," he added. (ANI)