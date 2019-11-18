Won't forget Rajya Sabha's role when bills on Article 370, 35(A) were passed: PM Modi

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 16:46 IST

Majority SC judgment in Sabarimala temple case has created an...

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The CPI-M on Monday said that the Supreme Court should come out with a definitive stand on the Sabarimala temple issue and noted that the majority judgment of the court has widened the scope by making a reference concerning religious rights to a seven-member bench and