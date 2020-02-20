Won't let CAA, NRC, and NPR to be implemented, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday challenged the government to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the country.



"We will not let implement CAA, NPR and NRC implement in the country, the government should know. This is my challenge," said Chandrashekhar.



Chandrashekhar Azad was addressing a group of people who have been protesting against the CAA and NPR in the city.



He also cited Article-19 of the Indian Constitution and said," We live in a democracy, and we have the right to protest if you feel the law is not in the country's interest."



Article-19 of the Constitution enlists the Protection of Right to Freedom, under which freedom of speech, of peaceful assembly without arms, forming associations, among others, are enlisted.



He also read out the preamble of the Constitution asking the people to join him in doing so.



Protests have erupted across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). (ANI)