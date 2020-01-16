Won't participate in Centre's meeting on NPR, says Mamata Banerjee

ANI |

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she will not participate in the Central government's upcoming meeting on National Population Register, which is scheduled for January 17 in the national capital.

"On January 17, the central government has convened a meeting on NPR in Delhi. I won't be going," said Banerjee addressing an event here.

She said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will continue the agitation against Central government's anti-people policies, Citizenship Amendment law, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) till Sunday. On January 28, 29 and 30, the TMC trade union will take the charge of agitation," she said.

The TMC supremo hit out at CPI(M) for claiming that the NPR process is being carried out in West Bengal.

"CPI(M) is giving wrong information, that NPR is being carried out in Bengal. It is wrong, they should apologize else law will take its own course," she said.

All states have issued re-notification of the NPR, while Kerala and West Bengal have communicated to the Centre to put NPR on hold, government sources told ANI on Wednesday. (ANI)

