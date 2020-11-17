Work in all earnest as you still have opportunity: Nitish Kumar to JD(U) workers

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 17 (ANI): A day after swearing in as the Bihar Chief Minister for the seventh time, Nitish Kumar met his Janata Dal (United) workers on Tuesday and asked them not to be disheartened by their diminished performance in the 2020 Assembly elections.



"Work in all earnest as you still have got an opportunity to form a government as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," Kumar told his party workers during his visit to the JD(U) office today after taking oath as the Chief Minister on Monday.

Later talking to the reporters, he said nobody should be disheartened. "To discharge the responsibility that we have got is also our work. We will take the work, which we have done in the past 15 years, progressively forward," Kumar told reporters here.

The JD(U) has got 43 seats this time, way less than 71 in 2015. (ANI)

