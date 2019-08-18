Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaking at a function in Nagpur on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Work or will tell public to do 'dhulai': Nitin Gadkari's warning to RTO officials

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 15:35 IST

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Attacking the red-tapism in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he had warned officials to solve problems faced by the public or be ready to face their wrath.
"Why do we have this red-tapism, why do all these inspectors come, they take 'hafta' (bribe). I tell them, you are (government) servants, I am not. I was elected by the people, I am responsible to them. If you commit theft, I will call you a thief," Gadkari said.
Narrating an incident from Saturday morning he added, "Today, the Director and Transport Commissioner came to my house for an RTO office meeting, they had created some issues. I told them to get it resolved within eight days or I will tell the public to take law in their own hands and thrash them. My Guru has taught me that a system which does not give you justice should be removed completely."
Gadkari was speaking at the convention of 'Laghu Udyog Bharti' which is an RSS affiliated organisation working for the betterment of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector in the country.
Addressing the convention on Saturday, Gadkari said he respected entrepreneurs and termed them people who drove a community ahead.
"The entrepreneurs are decision-makers, that is why they need to be respected. They are people with vision, I always say people who can make the decisions in a time-bound manner with the appropriate vision are needed more than technology and resources," he said.
Taking a jibe at the people who are afraid to commit to a particular project he said, "If there is a will there is a way and if there is no will there is only survey, discussion, seminar, committee, and research group. I like people who can get things done, who take decisions." (ANI)

