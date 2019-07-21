World Bank continues to support Andhra Pradesh with over $ 1 billion programme: CMO

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The World Bank (WB) continues to support the state with over $ 1 billion programme, said the government here in a statement on Sunday.
"The World Bank continues to support the state of Andhra Pradesh with over $1 billion programme that covers the health, agriculture, energy and disaster management sectors. This includes a new $328 million support to the state's health sector signed with the Government of Andhra Pradesh on June 27, 2019," said the statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
The WB in a statement on Sunday said that the Government of India (GoI) withdrew its request to the World Bank for financing the proposed Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project.
"On July 15 the Government of India (GoI) withdrew its request to the World Bank for financing the proposed Amaravati Sustainable Infrastructure and Institutional Development Project. The World Bank's Board of Executive Directors has been informed that the proposed project is no longer under preparation following the government's decision," the World Bank said.
"The World Bank continues to support the state of Andhra Pradesh with over $1 billion program that covers the health, agriculture, energy and disaster management sectors. This includes a new $328 million support to the state's health sector signed with the Government of Andhra Pradesh on June 27," it reaffirmed.
World Bank said that it has a productive relationship with the state of Andhra Pradesh.
"The state has pioneered some remarkable development innovations, such as the women's self-help group movement, that other countries have learned from. The World Bank is proud to have collaborated on these programs, and to have helped carry these examples to the rest of the world," its statement read.
World Bank said that it stands ready to provide whatever support the state and the government of India might request.
"As the new government sets its development priorities, we stand ready to provide whatever support the state and the Government of India might request," the World Bank said. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 21:34 IST
