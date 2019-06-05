World Environment Day: President Kovind reaffirms commitment to cleaner, sustainable planet

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): On the occasion of World Environment Day (WED), President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday reaffirmed the commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet, adding that living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos.

"On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children," President Kovind wrote on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley appealed people to plant trees.

"Plant trees on this World," he tweeted along with an image saying everyone must act as an agent of change and save the Earth and environment for future generations. WED is celebrated every year on June 5. It is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. It is organised around a theme in order to draw attention towards pressing environmental issues.

The theme for this year is "Beat Air Pollution" and the host nation is China. (ANI)