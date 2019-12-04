Worst phase for women safety in Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday raised concerns over the rising cases of rape and murder of women in the state and termed it the "worst phase" as far as the security of women was concerned.

"It is heart-wrenching to listen to the reports of rape, atrocities, and murder being committed against women from the state. This is the worst phase as far as the safety of the state's girls and women is concerned. Highly condemnable," Yadav's tweet, roughly translated in English from Hindi, read.

Earlier yesterday, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had said: "In Uttar Pradesh, the condition of women is getting worse day by day. Every day there are incidents of rape. The alleged campaigners of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao have failed to check "inhuman incidents" even after being in power. Even minor girls are becoming victims of cruelty."

He said the policies of the ruling party are also responsible for crimes against women.

"Today every daughter is feeling insecure in the state. The 1090 scheme was launched to prevent incidents of molestation against women but the BJP government has relaxed this system. Dial 100 number was provided to control crime rates in the state but the current government made it ineffective by changing it to 112," Yadav said.

He also pointed that every incident starting from the suspicious death of a student in Mainpuri Navodaya Vidayala to the rape of a minor under Malipur police station limits is "heart-wrenching".

"The situation today is such that women and girls feel unsafe whenever they go out of their homes. The fear of insecurity follows them everywhere," he said adding that for any civilized society, this situation is "extremely condemnable". (ANI)

