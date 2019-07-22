Would repeat my words if I were not J-K Guv: Malik on 'kill looters' remark

Srinagar (Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): After backlash over his "terrorists should kill corrupt politicians" remark, Satya Pal Malik, the Governor of Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir, clarified that he had spoken "in a fit of anger and frustration" due to rampant corruption. Malik, however, maintained that his personal opinion remains the same.

"I regret my comment since it involves violence. But if I were not a Governor, I would have definitely said and faced any consequences for this," Malik told ANI.

On Sunday, addressing a gathering at the inaugural event of Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival 2019 at Khree Sultan Choo Sports Stadium Kargil, Malik had said that the biggest disease in Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir is corruption.

"The biggest disease in Kashmir is corruption... These youth with guns, they are killing PSOs (Personal Security Officer) and SPOs (Special Police Officers) for no reason, why are you killing them? Kill those who have looted your country and all the wealth from Kashmir, have you killed anyone out of them? Nothing will be achieved by this," Governor had said.

The comments whipped up a political storm with various political activists and leaders accusing the Malik of inciting violence in the Valley, despite holding a constitutional post.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: "Save this tweet - after today any mainstream politician or serving/retired bureaucrat killed in Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir has been murdered on the express orders of the Governor of J and K Satyapal Malik."

Rejecting Abdullah's objections, Governor Malik called him a "political juvenile".

Malik also vowed to expose the corruption of done by "these people" who have properties in Delhi, Dubai and London. (ANI)