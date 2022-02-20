Would've been better if Bihar CM met victims of daily murders, kidnappings: Tejashwi Yadav takes jibe at JD(U) chief over meeting with Prashant Kishore

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 20 (ANI): A day after Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar met political strategist Prashant Kishor, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at him stating it would have been better if the chief minister met victims of daily murders and kidnappings in the state.

"Whoever Nitish Ji meets is his business. It would've been better had he met victims of daily murders and kidnappings in Bihar or kin of those who get tortured by mafias," Yadav told reporters here today.

After the meeting, Kumar denied any political significance of his meeting with Prashant Kishor who was expelled from JD-U in 2020.



"Is my relationship with Prashant Kishor only from today? There is no special meaning behind the meeting," Kumar said answering media queries.

Kishor was expelled from the JD-U for "making controversial remarks" which were not in accordance with the policies of the party. He was vice-president of JD-U and was seen as close to Nitish Kumar before his expulsion from the party.

Kishor had worked with the grand alliance that won the 2015 assembly polls in Bihar. The grand alliance included JD-U and RJD but the two parties fell out with each other later. Kishor's political consultancy group I-PAC had worked with the Trinamool Congress in the Bengal assembly polls last year. (ANI)

