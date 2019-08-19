Wrong decisions in J and K should be reversed, political leaders released Azad

New Delhi [India], 19 August 2019 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday demanded the reversal of the "wrong" decisions taken by the Centre on Jammu and Kashmir and release of all the detained political leaders.

"I demand from the government that the wrong decision of Article 370 taken by them, which has also been proved wrong as nobody in the state is happy, should be reversed," he told ANI.

Expressing concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir he said, "The law was made for the people of the state but the leaders and their supporters are under arrest. I want political leaders should be released and normalcy must be restored."

As per the latest instructions, schools in valley reopened today.

Three former chief ministers--Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti-have been detained ever since the Centre launched a crackdown in the aftermath of the Centre's decisions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad, a former chief minister of J and K, said that 1.5 crore residents of the state, for whom new law was enacted have been held captive.

"15 days ago, the government made a law. Perhaps, this is the first time in India that 1.5 crore residents of that state for which the law has been enacted have held captive. I don't understand for whom this law has been made. If you hold those people captive and cut their communication channels, then for whom have you made this law," he said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has started easing restrictions in the region after days of heightened security measures following the abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

